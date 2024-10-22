The 'What Makes Monmouth, Monmouth' partner exhibition was launched last week at the Shire Hall which can also be seen at Monmouth Leisure Centre.
Residents from different local communities were invited to ‘open the box’ to the Shire Hall museum’s collection. They chose objects they thought told a story of Monmouth for them and gave their personal stories which are displayed in the ‘What makes Monmouth, Monmouth’ exhibition. The exhibition includes many objects, photographs and paintings that have never been displayed before.
One pair of well-known Monmouth residents, Kirstie and Tim Buckland, were invited to a special opening evening of the exhibition at the Shire Hall.
Kirstie’s special interest in the town comes from her passion for the Monmouth cap.
The item of woollen headgear was fashionable between the 15th and 18th centuries, and associated with the town. The knitted round caps were used by both soldiers and sailors, and were widely exported.
The industry of cap manufacture by hand knitters in and around Monmouth was well established by the 15th century, when court records show Capper as a common surname in the town.
The trade is thought to have flourished particularly in the Overmonnow area, known at one time as ‘Cappers' town’.
Monmouth caps were essential equipment for soldiers, sailors and labourers of the period, so familiar and widely used that they were taken for granted. According to one 19th century encyclopedia, they were at one time "worn by a large portion of the population of England and Wales.
Declaring the exhibition open at the Shire Hall was Cllr Su McConnell, chair of Monmouthshire County Council who thanked those who had put the exhibition together.
“The Monlife team invited people from Monmouth and the wider area to join five different groups and had fascinating conversations about what Monmouth’s identity is, what it meant to the participants, and what about Monmouth to participants valued most,” she said.
“Each group member chose two objects that they thought told the story of Monmouth for them and gave a personal story with their reasons for choosing.
“Visitors are encouraged to explore these stories and gain new perspectives into this exhibition, we also encourage everyone to leave their own thoughts and memories of Monmouth on our feedback map,” she explained.
The exhibition is part of Museum Services ‘Dynamic Collections: Opening the Box’ project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The Shire Hall exhibition is open daily from 11 am to 4pm except for Wednesdays and Sundays (open Sundays during school summer holidays) until March 31, 2025. The touring exhibition can be seen any time during open hours at Monmouth Library and Hwb, and after at Monmouth Leisure centre. Admission is free.
The exhibition will tour around different community venues in Monmouth until March 2025.
If any venues would be interested in hosting the touring exhibition, please contact [email protected]