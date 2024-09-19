AN EXPERT has revealed some money-saving tips for foresters who use the bus as part of their usual travel routine.
Ante Dagelia, CEO of bus ticketing platform GetByBus believes in a time of rising living costs and increasing environmental awareness, public transport has become a crucial lifeline for those looking to save money and lower their carbon footprint.
The CEO said buses are one of the most affordable and accessible travel options, but there are several ways that foresters travelling by bus can save more money.
He said: “Using public transportation is a brilliant way to take advantage of local transport systems, save money and reduce your carbon footprint. Maximising your savings while riding the bus is all about being informed and strategic. These tips aim to help every commuter stretch their hard-earned cash that little bit further.”
The first area Ante suggested residents should examine is a weekly or monthly bus pass. He says it is one of the most effective ways of saving money when riding the bus. Passes are often significantly discounted compared to paying for a single journey, especially for those who use the bus daily.
He also believes it’s worth checking if you’re eligible for a discounted travel pass or ticket. He said: “Another vital step to reducing your transportation costs is determining if you qualify for a discounted pass.
“Most forms of transport provide reduced fares for specific groups, such as students, apprentices, pensioners and individuals with disabilities. These discounts can substantially lower the cost of commuting, making public transportation even more affordable.”
Many bus services, such as Stagecoach, now have apps which travelling foresters can download. Mr Dagelia says it is a good idea to make use of these apps, as they can make planning your journey easier, but also provide access to exclusive discounts and promotional fares.
The CEO also discussed seasonal discounts. He said “Taking advantage of seasonal promotional offers is another effective strategy for saving money on bus fares. Many operators run special promotions during holidays, local events, or certain times of the year, offering discounted fares or even free rides.
“These promotions often aim to encourage more people to use public transport and can result in substantial savings for regular commuters and occasional riders alike. It's worth keeping an eye on announcements or signing up for notifications to ensure you don't miss out on these limited-time deals.”
An area that is often overlooked according to Mr Dagelia, is the bus service’s refund policy. He said understanding your local bus service's refund policy is essential for avoiding unnecessary costs, and knowing whether you're eligible for a refund or credit can prevent you from losing money.
Some agencies offer partial refunds on monthly or weekly passes if they are returned before being fully used, while others might allow you to transfer the value of an unused pass to a future date. Some companies offer refunds if your bus arrives late or is cancelled, but this depends on the service’s terms and conditions.
The well-known debt charity StepChange also has a guide on their website for how you can save money with everyday public transport.
Along with some of the major points Mr Dagelia raised, StepChange includes other areas such as checking social media for updates and travelling outside of peak-hours. This includes the “rush hour” times between 6.30am and 9.30am, and between 4pm and 7pm.
You can find out more about saving money on bus fares via GetbyBus. More money-saving tips, for more than just bus travel and public transport, are available on some national bank websites, or Moneysavingexpert.