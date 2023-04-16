RESIDENTS in need of additional support to pay their Council Tax bill will receive an extra discount through the Forest Council.
At this month's cabinet meeting, cabinet member for finance Councillor Richard Leppington proposed that funds allocated to the council by the government be used to apply an additional discount.
The move will see a £25 discount given to those already in receipt of Council Tax Support for the 2023/24 financial year.
Forest of Dean District Council was allocated £136,280 from the government’s Council Tax Support Fund in December.
The discount will be automatically applied, and any new applicants for council tax support will be credited.
The number of claimants in the district means £93,440 will be distributed. The £42,836 left over could support 155 new claimants.
Cllr Leppington said the council will closely monitor the scheme, and will decide how any surplus funds should be distributed towards the end of the financial year.