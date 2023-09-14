Cllr Louis Stark, the Mayor of Ross-on-Wye, is hosting a special Bingo Night at the Ross-on-Wye Sports Centre on Saturday, 30th September. The event promises not just an exciting game of bingo but also aims to raise funds for the Mayor's chosen charity, EnviroAbility, and the Ross Juniors Ladies Team.
In addition to the main event, attendees can look forward to a variety of refreshments, including hot food, rolls, cakes, and a licensed bar. But that's not all! A raffle will be held, boasting an array of fantastic prizes. From a tour of Westons Cider and vouchers for Lizzie Bunting to special treats from Lalena Jewellery and Peter Hickman Hairdressers, there's something for everyone. For those eager to get a head start, raffle tickets are already on sale for £1 a strip at both Ross Sports Centre and EnviroAbility on Millpond Street.
The Mayor expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, saying, “This joint fundraiser will provide much-needed funds for his chosen local charity, EnviroAbility, as well as the Ross Ladies football team. Please come along and enjoy a fun and relaxed night at the Sports Centre and perhaps even win some prizes. Look forward to seeing you there.”
The Bingo Night is open to all. To ensure you have a spot, reserve a table by emailing [email protected]. Don't miss out on a night filled with fun, prizes, and the spirit of giving back!