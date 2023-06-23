DEAN Academy student Anna Shcheglova was presented with a community award by Mayor of Lydney Cllr Natasha Saundaers for her contribution to the school.
Headteacher Mr Richard Brand praised Anna’s determination and hard work “Despite the hardships Anna has faced she has integrated herself into The Dean Academy and has gone above and beyond.
“We are so proud to have had Anna with us in our school.”
Assistant Headteacher Mrs Hannah Rowlands said “Anna has taken our Ukrainian students under her wing and they have flourished because of her.
“Anna’s impact on the school, our staff and students cannot be underestimated.
“She is a fantastic role model.”