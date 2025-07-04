THE family and friends of former football pro Mike Kear came together to say farewell to him at his funeral.
Placed on top of his coffin were the shirts of three of his clubs, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Belgian side Berchem Sports of Antwerp.
Mourners at the Forest of Dean Crematorium were joined by others via video link including from Belgium where he retained strong links after retiring from the game.
The service celebrating the life of 82-year-old Mike was led by celebrant Karen Jones who also read a tribute from his family.
She said: “Mike was quite a shy man and didn’t really like to talk about his footballing prowess but today we celebrate his 14 years as a professional player in both England and Belgium.
“During these years Mike’s talents and achievements shone through.”
Part of the tribute on the Berchem Sports website reads: “‘The likeable Brit was a player close to the hearts of the Berchem supporters.
“Even later generations who never saw him play liked him.
“He owed this popularity to the fact that for a long time he came to Antwerp every year for a few weeks where he stayed with teammates from that time and tried to catch as many matches of “his” Berchem Sport as possible.”
Mike was the youngest of the four children of Dorothy and Harold Kear and was born in Coalway Road, Coleford.
He was educated at Bell’s Grammar School in Coleford and played cricket for Berry Hill and football for local teams.
He was picked up by professional side Newport County while playing for Cinderford Town.
The winger played 10 games for the Welsh side and moved to First Division Forest for a fee of £7,500.
He spent five years at The City Ground before moving to Middlesbrough for £25,000 in 1967.
Mike left for Belgium in 1970 where he met his long-term girlfriend Delly.
After five years on the continent he returned to Coleford and became a sales rep with Jenks Brothers
During his time at Jenks, his mother became ill and he took on the role of carer, his boss allowing him to leave early to be with his mum.
He went on to have a part share in a racehorse, St Ciel, and set up a golf machine business.
The machines were installed in pubs and clubs around the country.
Mike was diagnosed with Parkinson’s some five years ago and with dementia just over two years ago.
He moved from Coalway to Leicester where he was looked after by his family.
He was able to make one last trip to Belgium with the help of his carer.
Mike died at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Wednesday, June 11 following a fall at home.
His family said: “Mike was so proud of the Kear family name and where he came from.
“Although he travelled around the world, the Forest was where he kept coming back to.
“All he wanted was to be home, so we’ve brought you home uncle Mike, where you belong.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.