Chepstow Agricultural Society recently held it's Annual Dinner at Delta Hotels by Marriott St. Pierre Country Club where the results of the farm classes were announced.
Gareth Price of the Chepstow Agricultural Society said “Thank you to all the competitors, stewards and judges for taking part in the competition.
In the dairy section (Judge - Pete Jones), Best Holstein cow in milk 1 - S, J & P Williams, Longlands Farm, Redwick.2 - SWN Waters & Son, Cross Farm, Goldcliff; 3- D Bennett, Slough Farm, Caerwent
Best any other breed in milk: 1 - R Price, Channel View Farm, Redwick; 2- L Edwards and Son, Severndale Farm, Tidenham.
Best in milk heifer: 1 - SWN Waters & Son, Cross Farm, Goldcliff ; 2 - R Price, Channel View Farm, Redwick.
Best Group of in-calf heifers; 1 - S, J & P Williams, Longlands Farm, Redwick; 2 - B & C Baker, Close Turf Farm, St Briavels; 3 - SWN Waters & Son, Cross Farm, Goldcliff
Best overall herd, any size;1- S, J & P Williams, Longlands Farm, Redwick; 2- SWN Waters & Son, Cross Farm, Goldcliff ;3 - B & C Baker, Close Turf Farm, St Briavels
In the beef section ( judges Chris Lewis and Trevor Bowen), Best herd of beef store cattle, no fewer than 10 - all animals to be shown; 1- N & K Cooke & Sons, Severn View Farm, St Briavels;2 - D Cooke, Great Dunkilns Farm, St Briavels; 3- J & T Simmons & Son, Hewelsfield Court, Hewelsfield.
Best herd of fat cattle, no fewer than 10 - all animals to be shown;1 - A & RW James & Son, Rodmore Farm, St Briavels; 2- J & T Simmons & Son, Hewelsfield Court, Hewelsfield; 3- D Cooke, Great Dunkilns Farm, St Briavels.
Best suckler herd, all animals to be shown: 1– S & J Roberts, Pwll Farm, Llangwm; 2- A & RW James & Son, Rodmore Farm, St Briavels ; 3- DE & SJ Cheacker, Ostbridge Manor Farm, Pilning
Best Stock Bull: 1- SWN Waters & Son, Cross Farm, Goldcliff ; 2- M Richardson, Home Farm, Itton;3 - DE & SJ Cheacker, Ostbridge Manor Farm, Pilning
In the sheep section ( Judge – Rob Edwards ), Best small flock;1- K Richardson, Home Farm, Itton;2- G & G Jones, Springfield Bungalow, Earlswood;3- WK & CA Martyn, Pipers Meadow, Alvington.
Best large flock;1- J Stephens, Castle Farm, Penhow;2 - M Richardson, Home Farm, Itton; 3- R Bradley, Meads Farm, Sedbury
In the crops section (Judges - John Clatworthy and Hannah Mitchel), Best crop of oilseed rape, minimum 5 acres - whole crop to be shown: 1- D, G & H Adams, Coombe Farm, Shirenewton; 2- J & T Simmons & Son, Hewelsfield Court, Hewelsfield;3- A & RW James & Son, Rodmore Farm, St Briavels
Best crop of winter barley, minimum 5 acres - whole crop to be shown; 1- N & K Cooke & Sons, Severn View Farm, St Briavels; 2- D Cooke, Great Dunkilns Farm, St Briavels;3 - D, G & H Adams, Coombe Farm, Shirenewton
Best crop of wheat, minimum 5 acres - whole crop to be shown: 1- D Cooke, Great Dunkilns Farm, St Briavels; 2- A & RW James & Son, Rodmore Farm, St Briavels; 3- D, G & H Adams, Coombe Farm, Shirenewton
Best crop of maize, minimum 5 acres - whole crop to be shown: 1- W Hunt, Plusterwine House, Woolaston;2 - J & T Simmons & Son, Hewelsfield Court, Hewelsfield;3- P & M Rymer, Ifton Hill Farm, Portskewett
Best crop of spring barley, minimum 5 acres-whole crop to be shown@ 1- J Stephens, Castle Farm, Penhow;2 - R Bradley, Meads Farm, Sedbury; 3- WK & CA Martyn, Pipers Meadow, Alvington
Best crop of oats, minimum 5 acres-whole crop to be shown: 1 - J Stephens, Castle Farm, Penhow;2 - WK & CA Martyn, Pipers Meadow, Alvington
In the Leys section, (Judge – Ben Attewell): Best cutting leys; 1D, G & H Adams, Coombe Farm, Shirenewton; 2- P Williams, Wallhope Farm, Tidenham; 3- S, J & P Williams, Longlands Farm, Redwick
Best grazing leys: 1- P Williams, Wallhope Farm, Tidenham; 2- A & RW James & Son, Rodmore Farm, St Briavels; 3- Scott Coates, St Dials Farm, Monmouth
Best baled hay/ silage/ haylage (Judge – Lenny Morgan)
Best baled hay, round bales any size:1- B Stephens, Tan-y-coed, Penhow;2 - M Richardson, Home Farm, Itton; 3 - R Price, Channel View Farm, Redwick
Best baled hay, square bales any size: 1- J & T Simmons & Son, Hewelsfield Court, Hewelsfield; 2 - A & RW James & Son, Rodmore Farm, St Briavels; 3 - SR Andrews & Son, Glen Court Farm, Llanllowell
Best baled haylage, square bales, any size: 1- D Cooke, Great Dunkilns Farm, St Briavels; 2– Jason Bradley, Meads Farm, Sedbury; 3- D, G & H Adams, Coombe Farm, Shirenewton
Best baled haylage, round bales, any size: 1- G Parry, Pentre Farm, Llangwm; 2- J Lewis, The Farm, Lydart; 3- O Smith, Hardwick Farm, Caerwent
Clamp silage, Grass/ maize (Judge – Colin Jones)
Best grass silage in a clamp: 1- J & T Simmons & Son, Hewelsfield Court, Hewelsfield; 2- SWN Waters & Son, Cross Farm, Goldcliff; 3- D, G & H Adams, Coombe Farm, Shirenewton
Best maize silage in a clamp: 1 - N & K Cooke & Sons, Severn View Farm, St Briavels;2 - P Williams, Wallhope Farm, Tidenham; 3- J & T Simmons & Son, Hewelsfield Court, Hewelsfield
Best presented clamp: 1- SWN Waters & Son, Cross Farm, Goldcliff
Overall winners: Sheep. Overall flock - J Stephens, Castle Farm, Penhow
Livestock: Overall highest points - SWN Waters & Son, Cross Farm, Goldcliff
Leys: Overall grass crop and winning the TB Williams Cup - D, G & H Adams, Coombe Farm, Shirenewton
Overall forage classes and winning the Rennies Cup - P Williams, Wallhope Farm, Tidenham
Overall highest points in the arable classes - J Stephens, Castle Farm, Penhow
Overall highest points in all farm classes - J & T Simmons & Son, Hewelsfield Court, Hewelsfield