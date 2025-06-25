AUCTIONEERS RG and RG Williams report a smaller entry of finished cattle met a fast trade peaking at 396ppkg at its sale at the Ross-on-Wye Livestock Market on June 23.
Quality Continentals sold between 370p to 396p per kilogram, while heavier steers and heifers sold between £2,500 and £2,823.
Auctioneer William Probert suggests that more cattle could have been sold to this electric trade. The top vendors were EJ & JM Westoby & Sons of Brooklands and DM & CS Andrews of Glen Court Farm.
A good entry of cull cows and bulls met strong competition with meated cows peaking at £1,795 – 242ppkg.
A number of better-quality cows sold between 220p and 242p per kilogram and dairy cows sold between 180p and 220p per kilogram.
The overall average price of cull cows was £1,542 per head. The top vendors were F R Voyce of Coles Farm, JM & PM Seaborne of Altwynt Farm and R Walker and Son of Home Farm.
Lambs met another strong trade meeting strong competition topping at £184. Well fleshed Continentals consistently sold between 360p and 381p per kilogram.
Heavy weights met with strong competition with less heavy lambs forward selling from between £165 and £184.
Mr Probert observed: “A big difference between lean and fat lambs resulting in it paying to feed lambs and put extra finish on them.”
The overall average price of lambs £/head was 41.8kg. The top vendors were R J Watkins of Great Corras Farm and N & I Bevan of Trothlands Farm.
A short entry of cull ewes met a blistering trade topping £290 per head. All classes of ewes stepped up a gear being £20 a head dearer on the week. Strong Continental ewes sold between £180 and £290 and leaner ewes sold between £100 and £130.
The top vendor was Monnow Marquees of Hill Farm.
