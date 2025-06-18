THE farOpen Summer Exhibition will return on Saturday, June 21 at Soudley’s Dean Heritage Centre, running until Saturday, July 13.
The exhibition, which will run daily from 10.30am to 3.30pm, showcases local creative talent, offering a vibrant and diverse showcase of work from 38 talented local artists and makers.
Organisers say the exhibition invites visitors to explore an inspiring range of disciplines including painting, ceramics, glass art, jewellery, textiles, and mixed media – all displayed in the beautiful surroundings of the Forest of Dean’s heritage hub.
A farOpen spokesperson said: “Whether you're new to the farOpen trail or a returning visitor, the summer exhibition is a fantastic way to explore the breadth of artistic talent in our community. It’s perfect for discovering new artists, planning your art trail route, or simply enjoying a creative day out.”
Serving as a preview to the farOpen Art Trail, which officially opens on July 5, the summer exhibition offers a unique opportunity to get a taste of the exceptional creativity that defines this celebrated annual event.
Visitors are encouraged to make the most of this inspiring exhibition, which will see studios and creative spaces from artists across the Forest of Dean and Wye Valley.
