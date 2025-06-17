FOREST of Dean police reminded residents to be alert to the signs of romance fraud, amid new police figures showing last year’s rise.
New figures from City of London Police, the national lead force for fraud, show that more than £106 million was lost to romance fraud in the UK last year. Police also say the number of victims continues to rise.
A Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesperson explained what to look out for. They said the perpetrators will: “Claim to work abroad, express strong feelings very quickly, want to change the messaging platform you are using, and have constant excuses about why they can't meet you, speak on the phone or video call.”
