Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am August 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9am June 16 to 5pm June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross to A4136, traffic lights for carriageway repair/ inspection.
• M4, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M50, from 9pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.
• M4, from 8pm June 18 to 6am June 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.