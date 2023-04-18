A MAN who fatally injured a pensioner in a pavement collision with his bike has been found dead in woodland after serving a jail term.
Stewart McGinn was reported missing from his Monmouth home on Tuesday, April 11, and an extensive police search was carried out using police helicopters.
Officers were concerned for his welfare and launched an online appeal for his whereabouts.
Appeal posts online also expressed concerns for his vulnerability and mental health.
But a body was discovered two days later on Thursday (April 13) near Wonastow Road, Monmouth, at around 10.20am.
And a Gwent Police spokesman confirmed on Monday: “The body of a man, found in woodland near Monmouth on April 13, has now been formally identified as Stewart McGinn.
“The 30-year-old had been reported as missing to police. His death is not being treated as suspicious and our thoughts remain with his family at this time.”
A report has been prepared for the Gwent Coroner.
Mr McGinn had recently been released from a 12-month sentence imposed in July 2022 for causing the death of Monmouth widow and former teacher Elizabeth Stone in June 2021.
The 79-year-old was walking home with a friend from a night out at the cinema shortly before 10pm when she was struck full-on by the bike he was riding on the corner of Somerset Road and Wonastow Road.
The former St Thomas’ church warden, a keen swmmmer and walker who was also known as Jane, had been discussing plans for her 80th birthday that night.
She died in hospital four days later from head injuries sustained in the collision, which was captured on CCTV and happened when the bike came round the blind corner at speed on the pavement.
The cyclist left the scene but later came forward to admit his involvement and susequently admitted a charge of causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.
Defence barrister Ben Waters told the court hearing his client expressed ‘remorse and sorrow’ for causing Ms Stone’s death.
He had left the scene after suffering from shock and panic, he added.
In August 2022, the then Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, pledged to change the law to make cyclists face tougher sentences in similar cases.
Currently, bike riders who cause serious accidents are prosecuted under an archaic law of “wanton and furious driving” – Victorian legislation designed for horse-drawn carriages – with a maximum sentence of two years.
But Mr Shapps wanted to change the law so reckless cycling can be treated the same way as dangerous driving, which carries a maximum term of 14 years.
Ministers were said to be seeking a “balance” to “encourage cycling… but at the same time ensure that pedestrians are protected from irresponsible cycling behaviour”.