THE family of a man who went missing in Chepstow nearly five weeks ago are “heartbroken” after his body was found in the River Severn over the weekend.
Gwent Police confirmed on Monday (April 3) that the body of 30-year-old Thomas Bates had been found near Frampton on Saturday (April 1). A father of two young girls, his partner Danielle is due to give birth to their baby boy any day now.
Mr Bates had been working in Lydney on a new care home and had been staying in a cottage on Church Road in the town.
He was last seen at Chepstow Tesco at 9.30pm on Thursday, March 2, and his vehicle was found nearby soon after, sparking an appeal to find the part-time rapper and Eminem tribute act.
But a post from Gwent Police on Monday said: “The body of a man was found in the Gloucestershire area at around 3.10pm on Saturday 1 April. We can confirm formal identification has taken place and the man has been identified as Thomas Bates, 30, from Stourport-on-Severn.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious. His family and HM Coroner have been informed.”
Emergency services were called to an area across the Severn from Newnham on Saturday after a body was found.
Thomas’s mother, Carol Bates, posted: “Pete and I would like to thank all the people who have helped in the search for Thomas Bates our son, partner to Danielle and father to their children. The search is over and with great sadness Tom has been found. He has drowned we believe in the River Severn. We’re heartbroken as a family.”