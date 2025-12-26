THE River Wye was filled with snowmen, Santas, tinsel and elves as Monmouth Rowing Club hosted their annual festive Plum Pudding Races.

Crew Vixen with their plum puds (Oarstruck)

Four eights turned out to race 800m from Dixton church to the clubhouse in Christmas crews selected for close racing by Athens Olympian club coach Tim Male and named after Santa's reindeer.

Alex Mitchell was a runaway winner of the fancy dress, with his Xmas Pud head painting (Oarstruck)

And it was V for Victory, Crew Vixen surging ahead to claim the spoils stroked by 2025 Head of the Charles USA winner Ian Townsend with Henley Royal Regatta medallist Stephen Griffiths in the seat behind, keeping their rhythm while dodging flapping reindeer ears after bowball to bowball rowing and more than a few "festive" splashes.

Rowers took to the Wye in festive kit (Oarstruck)

The crews were mixed to include men and women of all ages, reflectiing the club's wide membership, and included 82-year-old Frances Lester.

It was all systems yo-ho-row at Monmouth RC's Plum Pud races (Oarstruck)

And while Crew Vixen took the honours on the water, the battle for Best Fancy Dress was arguably even more intense, from full-body elf wear to Santas who definitely found their "Ho-Ho-Ho" in the boat.

Close racing in the Monmouth RC plum puds (Oarstruck)

However, the clear standout was Alex Mitchell, who took home the prize with some truly incredible plum pudding makeup adorning his bald pate, and like the winning crew earning a Xmas pud into the bargain as a prize.

Monmouth RC rowers made a festive splash in Xmas hats and jumpers (Oarstruck)

It was a masterpiece of festive face paint that managed to stay (mostly) intact despite the exertion of the 800m course.

Festive Monmouth RC members put their backs into it (Oarstruck)

The event proved a festive filip for the club, who had to cancel their Monmouth Winter Head of the River because of high water in early December after receiving a bumper entry of more than 100 eights, fours and quad sculls.

Crew Vixen show their winning style at the Monmouth RC Plum Puds (Oarstruck)

And getting together with a coffee, a mince pie and mountains of cake afterwards was the perfect way to celebrate the end of another successful rowing year.