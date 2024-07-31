THE FOREST of Dean District Council (FDDC) and Gloucestershire emergency services have issued warnings about the dangers of open water swimming.
As the temperatures rise in the Forest, the FDDC said: “Open water swimming can be very tempting in this hot weather, you should only ever enter open water that is covered by a lifeguard or is a designated swimming area.”
The authority reminded residents never to swim alone in open water and if you spot someone in difficulty, call 999 and reassure the person - but never dive in to help.
Gloucestershire Constabulary and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) elaborated that open water swimming should only be done so as part of a club after safety precautions have been taken.
The services also urged residents to avoid routes that have open water if they have consumed alcohol and be aware of unseen dangers.
Water can have hidden weeds which can become tangled around limbs, and strong currents can lead swimmers into difficulties.
Inspector James Hutchins of Gloucestershire Constabulary, said: "We're lucky to have many beautiful lakes and rivers in the county and while we want people to enjoy them, we also want them to stay safe and behave responsibly.
"These bodies of water may look appealing and safe for a summertime swim, but there are many hidden dangers which can overwhelm even good swimmers very quickly.
"The water can be very cold, even in the summer months, and can cause cold water shock. This can affect your breathing, movement and ability to swim in as little as three minutes.”