A WYE rower has just completed an epic unsupported two-woman trek to the South Pole and is now starring in an ITV documentary about the expedition.
Georgina ‘George’ Gilbert did the learn to row course at Ross Rowing Club last year while training for the 1230km expedition with fellow South Wales Fire and Rescue firefighter and former Great Britain rower Rebecca ‘Bex’ Openshaw-Rowe.
Over Christmas and New Year, the duo skied from Union Glacier-Constellation Inlet to the Pole, which had never been done before, unguided, unassisted and unsupported, dragging their own equipment in a pulk with everything they needed to survive in temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees C and winds up to 60mph.
And you can experience their Antarctic Fire Angels’ epic 52-day voyage which they completed in January in Fire and Ice now available on the ITVX catch-up service.
Their aim was: “To inspire women and girls to achieve their ambitions.”
And they are now planning and building the Fire Angel Foundation which will see female Fire Cadets and Girl Guides embark on a three-month program, culminating in a mini expedition in Sweden where they will build self esteem, confidence and learn to support each other during times of adversity. They are also Ambassadors for 2Wish, UK Fire Cadets and Girl Guiding.
During her rowing career, Bex from Bridgend, won the Home Countries women’s singles and doubles for Wales and the British Championship singles title, and European bronze and Henley Royal Regatta with GB, before going on to a successful rugby career with the Wales’ Women’s team.
See https://antarcticfireangels.co.uk and Antarctic Fire Angels’ social media for more information.