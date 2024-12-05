Firefighters have condemned the decision to change Gloucestershire crews’ shift patterns, fearing it could lead to staff being forced out of the service.
The county council’s cabinet voted to change Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service shifts from nine hour days and 15 hour nights, to 11 hour days and 13 hour nights for wholetime community fire stations.
The decision was made despite calls by the fire and rescue scrutiny committee chairman for the changes to be put on hold in order for them to assess the concerns of firefighters, after receiving an “unprecedented” 79 emails from firefighters raising concerns.
The Fire Brigades Union is also calling for the decision to be withdrawn, citing widespread concerns that the changes will make the job too costly for those with childcare or caring responsibilities, and will take a toll on the mental health of a workforce already under pressure.
Kate Yhnell, FBU brigade organiser for Gloucestershire said: “Firefighters in Gloucestershire have made it loud and clear that changing our working hours in this way will take a drastic toll on the workforce. Instead of listening to the frontline, the county and fire chief have decided to force through the changes.
“A high number of parents will face being forced out of the service, unable to afford the increased cost of childcare to cover longer shifts. Primary carers, who are more likely to be women, will be hit hardest.
“This is a further kick in the teeth since Gloucestershire has the lowest maternity pay in the UK despite having one of the highest percentages of women in the service. There are also serious mental health implications.
“Firefighters are already working under pressure without enough resources, responding to traumatic incidents. The last thing we need is the threat of increased isolation, stress and fatigue.
“Frontline firefighters have risen to many challenges in recent years, and welcome investigations into changes to improve the service and safety. The county council must listen to firefighters and reverse this decision immediately.”
Val Hampshire, Fire Brigades Union executive council member for the South West said: “To protect the public, firefighters must be supported at work. These shift pattern changes put firefighters’ well-being at risk and will lead to many questioning whether they can afford to stay in a job they love.
“It is shameful that instead of catching up with neighbouring services by offering policies that support women, such as 52 weeks maternity pay or a menopause policy, Gloucestershire employers are choosing to penalise those with caring responsibilities.
“Firefighters are rightly furious at this decision being pushed through with zero consultation or assessment of the impact. The FBU will fight this until these plans have been withdrawn.”
Fire cabinet member Dave Norman said he had received letters from the Gloucestershire branch of the FBU and from firefighters and they have given them due regard.
But he said they remain of the view that they are confident the decision has been fully consulted on.
Cllr Norman said they had listened to staff feedback and came up with a compromise after it became apparent staff were not comfortable with 12 hour shifts, adding that only 16 of the 44 fire and rescue services in the country still use the nine-fifteen hour shift system.
“The proposed change in shift pattern will not be implemented immediately and staff will be given sufficient time to put arrangements in place for their caring responsibilities.
“We anticipate that the change in any duty shift pattern is going to take at least six months to implement.”
Cabinet agreed to implement the changes but have also agreed to review the impact of the changes after they take place.