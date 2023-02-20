Most people are unaware that the Town Council gives out grants. While we don’t have particularly deep pockets we always set aside money to support grass roots organisations and just last month we agreed to support the Community Garden, Town Band and Walkers are Welcome by giving them each £750 for projects. During this financial year we’ve already given £7500 in grants to groups around the Town and next year we will putting aside £10,000. This increase was agreed last week at the Full Council meeting when I’m pleased to say the budget for 2023/24 was approved unanimously by all Councillors. While we’ve had to set a small increase of 3% in real terms this will mean we will be using reserves to cover costs because we are subject to the same price increases as everybody else. All our bills have increased significantly over the last year but we’ve capped the increase at 3% because we recognise times are difficult for many people so now is the time to dip into our reserves and help in a small way where we can. This is why we’ve also increased the budget for grants as we also believe it’s important to support the community groups who work so hard to try and make Ross a better place for us all to work and live.