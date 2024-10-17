A SCHOOL has been forced to close its doors today after its grounds beside the River Monnow were flooded by yesterday's heavy rainfall.
The access road to Osbaston Primary and Junior Church in Wales School in Monmouth is also flooded to a depth of some two foot and has been closed to traffic by the Old Mill and Vauxhall Inglis Bridge since yesteday afternoon.
The school posted photos of its underwater grounds between Osbaston Road and Forge Road this moning and said just before 8am: "URGENT: We have taken the difficult decision to close the school today following advice from the emergency planning team at Monmouthshire County Council.
"Apologies for the late notice but we have only just been informed."
Further up the Monnow Valley, Tregate and Skenfrith also suffered flooding after the river burst its banks.
A school minibus taking pupils to Monmouth Comprehensive was delayed by more than half an hour after it couldn’t get through at Tregate and had to take a detour.