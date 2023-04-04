FOREST councillor Di Martin has given her support to a campaign to challenge misconceptions about domestic abuse and raise awareness of services for victims.
Cllr Martin, who represents Cinderford East on the Forest Council, is backing the campaign by the Gloucestershire Domestic Abuse Support Service (GDASS).
Cllr Martin, who is an independent domestic violence advisor said: “Sadly, sometimes people don’t realise the behaviour they are experiencing is abusive because they might have a narrow conception of what domestic abuse is.
“I am supporting this campaign because it will raise awareness about the different types of domestic abuse and signpost those in need to the help that is available.”
The campaign is well under way with posters now displayed in toilets in pubs, restaurants, waiting rooms, gyms, and workplaces across Gloucestershire, challenging the common misconceptions of domestic abuse.
The posters tackle one of the most enduring myths about domestic abuse which is ‘why don’t the victims just leave’.
The messaging on the poster explains some of the complex reasons why people stay in abusive relationships, signposts toward further information and where to find help.
GDASS manager Tessa Davies, said: “Outdated stereotypes, misunderstandings and untruths have helped create powerful myths about domestic abuse.
“These myths aren’t just unhelpful they are dangerous as they could delay or even prevent someone from reaching out for help.