Forest libraries set to benefit from £750,000 arts grant
COMMUNITIES in the Forest are set to benefit from new resources and activities from Gloucestershire Libraries thanks to a £750,000 funding award.
Gloucestershire County Council has secured the funding for use over the next three years from Arts Council England’s latest investment programme, ‘Let’s Create’.
The funds will be put into customer development, data and work with hard-to-reach groups at libraries in the county, in a bid to improve the offer of “accessible culture” for residents.
The county council has identified the Forest of Dean and Gloucester as priority places for investment.
It means that council-run libraries in Cinderford, Coleford, Lydney and Newent, as well as community libraries in Bream, Mitcheldean and Newnham, will likely see the benefits of the award.
Gloucestershire Libraries has been recognised as a National Portfolio Organisation with the award, which is part of a programme of more than £111 million of investment in the South West alone.
Cllr Dave Norman, county cabinet member for libraries, said: “I’m delighted that Gloucestershire Libraries have been awarded this funding to continue the ambitious work that has been recognised through this investment from the Arts Council.
“There are exciting new initiatives planned that will help the service continue to evolve and meet the needs of everyone in our communities in Gloucestershire.”
The organisation will receive £250k a year over a three-year period, starting next April.
Key partners involved with the project will include the University of Gloucestershire, Gloucestershire Archives and Gloucestershire NHS.
Gloucestershire Libraries will now use the next four months to set up a governance board and develop project plans.
Arts Council England is the national development agency for creativity and culture in England, part funded by the UK Government and the National Lottery.
