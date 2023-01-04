Last week, the Prime Minister announced five promises.
Firstly, we will halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people the financial security they deserve. Inflation has fallen, but it is still too high. To reduce it, we will continue to work closely with the Bank of England, help people with energy costs and encourage people back to work.
We will return to economic growth by the end of the year, creating better-paid jobs and opportunity across the country.
Although we face economic challenges the fundamentals of our economy are strong, and the government is continuing to invest in innovation, skills and infrastructure.
We will make sure our national debt is falling so that we can secure the future of public services.
Without sustainable public finances we will not deliver sustainable economic growth – that is why we will maintain our fiscal rules, so debt falls as a share of the economy in five years’ time.
We will cut NHS waiting lists. The pandemic put huge pressure on the NHS, leading to 100,000s patients waiting too long for treatment. We’re on track to eliminate waits of more than 18 months by April – we will build on this and reduce NHS waiting lists by March 2024, so people can get the care they need more quickly.
And finally, we will stop the small boats. We will pass legislation so that if you come here illegally, you are detained and removed. This builds on the five-point plan to tackle illegal immigration that the Prime Minister announced in December.
However, these five promises are not the limit of our ambitions. We now need to change the way the country works, raise our aspirations, and build a better future. The Prime Minister talked about how we will achieve this through a more innovative economy, stronger communities, world class education, healthcare built around patients and putting family at the heart of social life.
The Prime Minister has asked the British people to judge him against these promises as the Government continues in its important work of stabilising the economy, helping with the cost of living, increasing NHS and schools funding, and tackling illegal migration.
