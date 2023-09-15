These grants, for sums between £1,000 and £25,000, will help farmers to invest in items ranging from livestock handling equipment to reduce lameness in sheep and cattle, to automated monitoring systems which free up farmers’ time and limit environmental stress in poultry housing. They form part of the Government’s Animal Health and Welfare Pathway, which supports farmers to transition to higher welfare practices and systems, whilst improving animal health, boosting productivity and encouraging sustainable food production. In 2023, the Government is making more than £168 million in grants available to farmers to drive innovation, support food production, improve animal health and welfare and protect the environment.