This budget also delivers for motorists – freezing fuel duty for a 13th consecutive year, saving the average driver around £200. This comes alongside an important measure which I helped to secure in my role as Transport Secretary and will be of significant benefit locally – the £200 million of funding to improve roads and fix potholes, almost £4 million of which will be spent in Gloucestershire – enough to remove 60,000 potholes from our county’s roads.