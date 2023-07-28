HUNDREDS of pounds that were raised from sponsors of the inaugural Forest of Dean and Wye Valley Review Community Hero Thank You Awards in July were presented to worthy local causes last week.
Representatives of Lydney Town Hall and Chepstow’s Noah Herniman each received a big cheque for £370 raised from local businesses who sponsored various elements of the evening.
Chiefly organised by the Review’s senior sales accounts manager Heather Wood and Lydney Mayor Natasha Saunders, the awards evening on Wednesday, July 5 was a night to remember.
Run in conjunction with Lydney Town Council, the awards recognised the important work of those who give their time to help their communities.
The winners and crowds of supporters enjoyed food and entertainment on the night, including Forest of Dean Brass and former X Factor contestant Russell Jones.
Chepstow’s Noah Herniman, who was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour at the core of his brain two years ago, is raising funds to create a holiday home, where families on similar journeys to his can go to “make memories”.
Noah, 17, received the Young Hero Award on the night for his fundraising efforts over the years, along with a £370 donation to his cause this week.
His campaign Noah’s Retreat is nearing its target with more fundraising planned for the summer, including a super hero-themed race day event at Chepstow Racecourse on August Bank Holiday.
The event will see a series of sponsored races take place along with family attractions.
Lydney Town Hall, which is run mainly by volunteers, hosted the awards night and the team played a key role in its success.
Representatives were presented a cheque for £370 at the town hall on Wednesday (July 26).