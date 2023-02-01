THE FOREST Council has been helping people with the cost of living crisis – including distributing around £165.000 in supermarket vouchers over the last year.
Council leader Cllr Tim Gwilliam said: “As a council we’ve been working hard with partners to provide our communities with the funding they need, as well as supplying help and information where required to ensure that the correct support is distributed where it’s needed most.
“Last year, the Council provided over £165,000 in supermarket vouchers to residents in need, including those in receipt of pension credit and Council Tax support and families who are not eligible for free school meals or any means tested benefits, but required assistance with food support.
“In 2023, we will be supporting further groups with supermarket vouchers to help our residents navigate this tough period. All of this has been made possible using our allocation of the Government’s Household Support Fund.
“These are challenging times for all of us, please remember that it’s okay to ask for help and to reach out if you’re struggling. Further information on the help available can be found on the council’s dedicated cost of living web page.”
Chief executive of the Forest Voluntary Action Forum, Chris Brown, said: “The funding provided by the Forest of Dean District Council has been and will continue to be invaluable to many residents across the Forest.
“Using funding from the Household Support and Community Investment Funds we’ve been able to provide assistance to many residents, communities and organisations, helping to provide warm spaces, activities and food support to those in our community who are most in need.
“We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with the Forest of Dean District Council and working together to strengthen and enhance our communities in the Forest of Dean.”
This year the council will also be working with food clubs – including inclusive lunch and supper clubs– and providing financial support by providing £13,000 to groups in the area looking to provide this assistance to residents.
So far, seven groups have agreed funding with the council, with further groups being reviewed and agreed weekly.
To find out more about the help available visit: https://www.fdean.gov.uk/council-tax-and-benefits/helpif-you-re-struggling-with-living-costs.