Residents of the Forest of Dean are being asked to share their views of current polling districts, places and stations in the district as part of a new review.
The compulsory review will commence on October 7 and run until November 15, with the intention of assessing current polling stations to ensure they are accessible to all residents within each polling district.
Andrew Knott, Returning Officer at Forest of Dean District Council, said:“With local elections set to take place next year, this is the perfect time for this review to take place. If you have a suggestion or a query regarding your local polling station, now is the time to share your thoughts.
“We will be evaluating polling stations across the district to ensure they are accessible for all electors and to ensure that everyone who is eligible to vote is able to do so.”
The review will consider the Forest’s 71 polling districts - the a geographical area covering each ward or parish - it’s polling places - the building or area in which a polling station is located - and polling stations - the actual room or building where polling takes place.
For more information and to view an interactive map of current polling districts and polling stations please visit –https://www.fdean.gov.uk/pollingreview/.
The map can also be viewed at the District Council’s Coleford office by appointment.
Accessibility to a polling station is determined by a number of factors including having accessible facilities for disabled electors and being located within a reasonable walking distance for most electors. There are also practical considerations that will be evaluated such as ensuring the station is geographically central for the majority of the electorate and that there is sufficient parking.
Residents are invited to submit their representations, comments or suggestions on current polling districts, places or stations by:
Post: Electoral Services, Forest of Dean District Council, High Street, Coleford, GL16 8HG
These must be sent in by 5pm on Friday 15 November 2024. The report will then be presented to Full Council on Thursday 12 December 2024.