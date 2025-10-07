Local supporters of Palestine have come together to establish a new group called The Forest of Dean Friends of Palestine, which organisers say aims to ‘campaign for justice and peace, celebrate the culture of the Palestinian people, fundraise and express our solidarity in dark times’.
The group was established on the very night that the horrific terrorist attack on a synagogue in Manchester took place that resulted in two murders and the serious injury of a number of others. This was condemned by the elected chair, Charlotte Morris, who said 'Those who do such things are no friends of the Palestinian people.
“We established this group to stop the slaughter and genocide that is going on in Gaza. Racism and violence against Jews or Palestinians must be condemned wherever and whenever it takes place and we loudly do so. We need peace.’
Last month the UK formally recognised Palestine to ‘protect the viability of a two-state solution and create a path towards lasting peace for the Israeli and Palestinian people’.
The historic decision, announced alongside Canada and Australia, comes as the situation on the ground in Gaza continues to worsen, Israel continues to expand its illegal settlements in the West Bank, and Hamas continues to hold its hostages.
Earlier this year it was reported that a number of people living around Coleford had attended a weekly vigil to protest at the genocide being inflicted on Gaza by Israel and to call for a permanent ceasefire in the region.
One of their largest demonstrations saw them drawing attending to the controversial American plan to empty Gaza of its people and develop it as an up-market ‘Mediterranean sea resort’ which they feared would lead to the extermination of even more people.
For further information see Forest of Dean Palestine Solidarity on Facebook.
