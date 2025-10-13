Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M48, from 6am October 11 to 3pm October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 Both Directions, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closures for structure maintenance works.
• M4, from 9pm October 6 to 6am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 22 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 28 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A449, from 8pm July 28 2025 to 6am May 14 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 both directions, junction 8 to M50, junction 4, entry slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A417, from 9pm October 14 to 6am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit and entry slip road closed for drainage works, diversion for exit slip to continue northbound, M5, exit, junction 11a, turn and re-join M5 southbound, exit, junction 12. Alternatively exit at M5, junction 13 and follow A38 northbound to junction 12, diversion for entry slip via M5 to junction 13 and return northbound.
• M4, from 10pm October 14 to 6am October 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 carriageway closure for structures works, , diversion via - M48 westbound to M4 J23A, M4 eastbound, Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M4, from 9pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closure for bridge maintenance.
• M4, from 9pm October 21 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M4, from 9pm October 23 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.