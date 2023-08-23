A 56-year-old Cinderford man who denied that £900 cash seized by police when he was arrested for drug offences was the proceeds of his illegal dealing has been able to prove that the money was from the sale of his car.
Dennis Jones, formerly of Hopewell, Cinderford but now of an undisclosed address in Coleford, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Gloucester Crown Court to possession of 3.3 grams of cocaine with intent to supply on November 8 last year.
He denied being in possession of the £900 as the proceeds of crime and was due to stand trial last Wednesday (August 16).
However, the day before the trial, the prosecution withdrew the proceeds of crime charge having received information about the purchaser of the car confirming that he had bought the car from Jones.
Steven Young defending said: “It took some time in getting hold of the purchaser as he failed to respond to email requests. But the situation has been clarified and this negates the need for a trial.”
Jones was released on conditional bail to return to the court for sentencing on September 23.