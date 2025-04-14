The orchestra continues to get better and better. There may have been some concern about the effect on the flute section on Fiona’s transfer to the podium, but a great solo performance of Poulenc’s Flute Sonata by Matt Mann was very reassuring. Matt has been with the orchestra for many years, and was the first winner of the Yvonne Walkerdine Music Bursary, the award to young local musicians, set up in memory of the late and great local music teacher. The flute section of the orchestra continues to be in safe hands.