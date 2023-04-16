THE Forest of Dean Police Station in Coleford is to be fitted with a green air-source heating system which will significantly reduce the force’s carbon footprint.
The station, which is one of the largest buildings owned by Gloucestershire Constabulary, will be fitted with the bespoke system to help cut emissions by 85 per cent over the next 12 years.
The constabulary says that is the equivalent of of taking 870 cars off the road, 893 flights fewer around the world and planting 181,818 trees.
Along with the Forest station, a contract with provider Cotswold Energy Group will see systems installed at the force’s HQ at Waterwells in Gloucester, as well as at Stroud Police Station.
Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Environmental Manager Mandy Gibbs said: “We are a large employer in Gloucestershire so we try to lead by example.
“We are always trying to improve our environmental performance by de-carbonizing as much as we can.
“As a public sector organization, it’s leading by example because we don’t have to do it. We do it because we think it’s the right thing to do and we want to do it”.
The force sees the move as “another huge leap forward” in its de-carbonisation strategy.
Last year it became the only police force in the country to hold an internationally recognised certification for environmental business management, ISO 14001.
It also has the largest percentage of electric vehicles in its fleet than any other UK force.