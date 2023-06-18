TWO people sustained serious injuries when a car careered into a village war memorial last night (Saturday, June 17).
Police were called to the A4136 near Longhope, between Mitcheldean and Huntley, at around 9.30pm.
A black BMW 1 Series, which had four occupants, collided with the war memorial at the junction with Old Hill.
Two of the occupants, an 18-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries and members of the public helped at the scene.
Emergency services attended and they were then both taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by paramedics, one by air ambulance.
They remain there with serious injuries today (Sunday 18 June).
The two other vehicle occupants also sustained injuries and have attended hospital.
Motorists are advised that closures were put in place at Blaisdon and Old Monmouth Road and these are expected to remain into the afternoon.
Anyone who witnessed what took place or has dashcam footage is asked to provide this to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 592 of 17 June: www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ You can also call police on 101.