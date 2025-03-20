The half marathon will take place on March 23 and a number of roads will be closed on the morning of the event.
The roads will be closed from Speech House to New Fancy Road and will be closed from 8.30am- 10.30am.
From Speech house to Cannop crossroad will be shut at 10.15am until 10.45am therefore access to Beechenhurst can only be made via the Speech House direction.
The re-opening time is an estimate as it will depend on what time the last runner crosses the road below Beechenhurst.
After this event the roads should be due to open and will be accessible again for the public.