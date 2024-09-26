THE importance and efforts of volunteers in the Forest were centre stage at an awards ceremony.
The Forest Volunteer Awards, organised by local charity Forest Voluntary Action Forum (FVAF), were held at the AccXel Training Centre in Cinderford.
Earlier this summer from FVAF, asked local people to nominate those volunteer heroes who have demonstrated exceptional and outstanding support to the local community over the past 12 months.
Hundreds of nominations were received and an expert panel was set the tough tasks of whittling them down into a top three in each of seven categories and from there choosing one to be the winner.
The final category – Volunteer of the Year: People’s Champion – was decided by the public with more than 1,700 votes cast.
For the first time this year, there was an award for “lifetime achievement” recognising decades of service to the community.
The AccXel training centre which hosted the event is working to ensure that people have the skills needed by the construction industry and it was provided free-of-charge by main sponsors KW Bell Group
The comperes for the evening were Les Love of Dean Radio and former BBC Radio Gloucestershire presenter Pete Wilson.
The tables were decorated with centrepieces made by young people of the Mitcheldean Youth Cafe, some of whom were present.
The evening kicked off with a set from Newent-based barbershop quartet Something for the Weekend who also made a collection for the Shepherd House day centre in the town.
Deb Cook, Volunteering Manager at FVAF said “So much of what happens within our community is because of people who give their time and energy for free. F
“VAF are so proud to host this event and to make a massive fuss about the incredible work that goes on in groups and organisations large and small, and by countless individuals across the district.
“And its right that we shout about it, because the work carried out by these organisations and volunteers is absolutely crucial to so many.”
Volunteer of the Year - Emily Worrall
Emily is a member of the fundraising team at Great Oaks Hospice where she brings energy, enthusiasm, and a contagious positivity to everything she does.
With her bright smile and can-do attitude, Emily ensures that the hospice’s events are well-publicised, tirelessly delivering and posting event posters across the Forest. She is always on hand at events, whether it’s setting up, taking down, or getting the party started with her infectious dance moves.
Despite learning difficulties, she has worked hard to live independently, and her contributions to the team go far beyond her tasks and she is a cherished member of the Great Oaks family.
Her nominator said: "We would not be without her. Emily’s hard work, unwavering commitment, and joyful spirit deserve every bit of recognition. We are incredibly fortunate to have her on our team, and her presence at Great Oaks Hospice truly brightens our days.”
Other nominees: Lisa Roberston, Ruardean Youth Club; Sarah Wootton, Brockweir Shop; Elaine Quirk, Gloucestershire Carers Hub; Pete Harper, Mycelium Mental Health Project; Liz Bell, Orchard Trust.
Lifetime Achievement – Lynn Hammersley
Lynn was recognised for her commitment to gymnastics in the Forest over almost 50 years.
One of the most influential figures in Forest sport, she founded the Forest of Dean Gymnastics Club in 1976, dedicating between 50 and 60 hours a week to support and develop young gymnasts.
Faced with a growing demand, she spearheaded a fundraising campaign over many years, culminating in the creation of a state-of-the-art Gymnastics & Fitness Centre at Five Acres in 1994.
Balancing family life with four children, Lynn led efforts that included jumble sales and penny drives to secure essential funding.
She continued to enhance the centre, with ongoing state of the art additions.
“Her tireless work and passion have provided countless Forest children with the opportunity to achieve their gymnastics dreams, embodying the spirit of community and dedication,” said FVAF chief executive Chris Brown who presented the award.
Lynn paid tribute to all those who volunteer across the district which “makes the Forest such a special place” – and her husband Chris who is also a volunteer.
Community Organisation – CANDI
The community organisation award recognises the outstanding contribution of larger organisations in the Forest who have made significant impact through delivering community projects
CANDI – the Cinderford Area Neighbourhood Development Initiative – is a long-established charity in the Forest and has been a pillar of support for the Cinderford community, offering youth clubs and dance projects.
Over the past year, CANDI has expanded its services to provide inclusive wellbeing activities for all ages in response to local needs and the lack of mental health support.
Their offerings now include a men's group, menopause support, a women's space, a lunch club, mental health peer support, and LGBTQ+ youth sessions.
With a small dedicated team of staff and volunteers, CANDI has overcome significant challenges to ensure vital support for the community.
High Sheriff of Gloucestershire Mark Hurrell, who presented the award, said: “Their commitment to mental health, partnerships, and inclusion makes them a deserving nominee for Community Group of the Year.”
The other nominees were the Great Oaks Hospice Volunteer and the Coleford Music Festival.
Grassroots Award – The Shop at Bromsberrow
The Grassroots award celebrates and honours those small grassroots organisations who are making a real difference in the community.
The Shop at Bromsberrow is a lifeline for the village, serving as both a community hub and essential local service for more than 10 years.
Operated by more than 50 dedicated volunteers and supported by 69 registered members, this community-run shop is the only facility in the village.
It has become a vital meeting place, offering meals for up to 40 people, takeaways, and a twice-weekly post office service that brings banking access to local people.
The shop’s recent refurbishment, driven by its passionate committee, has made it more inclusive, enabling social events such as pub quizzes, bingo, and dinner evenings.
It even hosts a gallery space for local artists. Often overlooked due to its location on the district’s periphery, The Shop at Bromsberrow is a true grassroots success, supporting its community’s evolving needs with heart and dedication.
The other nominees were Dean Radio and Buses4Us, Newent.
Young Volunteer, 16 and under – Benja Abonyo
Benja's exceptional commitment to Dean Trail Volunteers (DTV) makes him a truly deserving Young Volunteer of the Year.
Dean Trail Volunteers is an independent group of bike riders who work with Forestry England to develop and maintain the official mountain bike trails in the Forest/
Since 2022, Benja has integrated volunteering into his home schooling schedule, dedicating every other Wednesday to DTV, logging over 100 volunteer hours and participating in 37 digs.
His passion for trail building has expanded into essential administrative work, showcasing his versatility and dedication.
Currently training as a dig lead, Benja’s leadership skills are shining through.
He is first aid qualified and excels in guiding younger teams with responsibility and care.
Beyond volunteering, Benja and his sister contribute to fundraising efforts, helping sustain DTV’s operations.
His work with Forest England has further developed his skills and professional experience. Benja’s positivity and passion for the trails he helps create inspire everyone around him.
The other nominee was Harley Connolly, a volunteer with Sportily, a network of sport and faith groups across Gloucestershire.
Young Volunteer 17-25 – Tyler Carpenter
The winner of the older age group young volunteer is Tyler Carpenter, of Lydney-based Forest Sea Cadets for his dedication to water safety.
At just Tyler became the youngest lifeboat volunteer, and since then, he has made an incredible impact by organising water safety talks in 60 local schools and cub groups.
In addition to delivering these important talks, he distributes safety leaflets and teaches young people at TS (Training Ship) Royal Forest.
Tyler has faced and overcome learning difficulties, making his ability to speak and present to large groups even more remarkable.
His commitment to volunteering while balancing a full-time job highlights his passion and determination.
Mark Gale, of the Gloucestershire Gateway Trust who presented the award, said: “Tyler’s contributions to water safety education make him a truly deserving candidate for the Young Volunteer of the Year award.”
The other nominees were Gabby Sterry, a “hardworking and cheerful” member the Dean Forest Railway and Poppy Fisher who is described as a “cornerstone” of the drama group at Artspace in Cinderford.
Business in the Community – Palace Cinema
The Business in the Community acknowledges the positive social impact local businesses have had in the local community.
It recognises those organisations committed to supporting and encouraging their workforce to volunteer for one-off projects or regular time to work with local charities or community projects or businesses who have actively supported the community in other ways.
The Palace Cinema in Cinderford, run by Andy and Karen Lougher, is more than just a movie venue – it's a social centre for the community.
The cinema is dedicated to creating a welcoming space for the whole community to enjoy with an emphasis on providing a supportive environment.
In addition to its film screenings, The Palace hosts a community gallery and a Friday market, further enriching the local culture.
The cinema’s dedication to inclusivity and community engagement made it a standout nominee for the Business in the Community Award.
The nominee was Pedalabikeaway which is a cornerstone of grassroots mountain biking. There are 44 young people employed and developed through their programmes and its inspirational Little Fodders club.
Accessibility and Inclusion – Wyldwood Arts
The award from the Forest of Dean Dementia Action Alliance recognises groups making efforts towards being welcoming and inclusive.
Winners Wyldwood Arts exemplified this through their diverse and accessible Forest Fringe arts festival in March.
The nomination stated that the festival successfully created platforms for young people, older adults, LGBTQ+ groups, neuro-divergent individuals, recently arrived communities, and other under-represented voices.
Wyldwood demonstrated an unwavering commitment to access and inclusion, Tgoing above and beyond to ensure the Fringe is accessible to all, breaking down barriers and making the arts available to everyone.
The other nominees were the 16 Community Cafe in Coleford along with Bream Sports Club, Bream Cricket Club and Bream Amateurs FC.
As a social enterprise, 16 Community Cafe provides a nurturing environment where adults with additional needs can volunteer, gaining valuable front-of-house and basic kitchen skills.
The three sports clubs from Bream work together to ensure their activities and facilities are welcoming and accessible – such as addressing issues that meant male wheelchair users previously had to use the ladies’ toilet.