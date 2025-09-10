A WOMAN from the Forest of Dean has won the Life Change Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards, in recognition of her journey from isolation to confidence as a volunteer.
Ida Aldred, originally from the Forest of Dean, spent forty years being afraid to go outside her comfort zone. Since then, she has shown a huge transformation and became a highly confident and resilient volunteer with skills and qualifications, through the Job Club at Chepstow’s Community Learning.
Ida’s award will be presented, as part of 11 award winners at the Brangwyn Hall, Swansea on Thursday, September 18.
Ida Aldred said: “I owe it all to Job Club. I'll admit to being a bit overwhelmed at first, because it was completely different to any other employability course. Eventually, it clicked with me that Job Club was genuinely what it claimed to be, a supportive environment where fellow attendees could collaborate and contribute to collective and individual goals.”
When Ida first set foot into Job Club at Chepstow Community Learning in March 2024, she was at a low point in her life. She felt isolated and powerless, and her mental and physical health deteriorated. This was exacerbated by having recently moved to Chepstow after losing her job, home and car.
Ida was struggling to find her purpose in life. However, in 18 months, Ida became a confident and resilient volunteer armed with a wealth of new skills and qualifications that transformed her life and positively impacted the lives of others.
Through determination, Ida achieved a Learning Development qualification, which helped to identify her knowledge, skills and personal qualities and strengths. For the first time, she could set out her life goals, leading to the Overcoming Barriers to Work qualification with Agored Cymru.
She is also now learning Welsh and is a crucial volunteer at Job Club, and champions community learning and supports the English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) course as an assistant.
Catrin Edwards, Ida’s Tutor, said: “Ida continually pushes herself out of her comfort zone to learn new things, develop and grow. She always supports others in Job Club and has encouraged them to push themselves to expand their horizons.”
As a next step in her career, Ida wants to achieve the Teaching English as a Foreign Language qualification.
Ida said: “Ever since I can remember, I’ve never seen myself with a future. To be presented with the foundation for one, to know that I can adapt, develop and achieve things that I used to only dream about, it’s like being handed a second life, with all the many possibilities that it offers.”
The awards that Ida will be recognised in is a highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales which runs from Monday, September 15 to Sunday, September 21. The awards are co-ordinated by the Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.
You can find out about Adult Learners’ Week and more by calling Working Wales on 0800 028 4844.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.