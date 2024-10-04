A NEW study has revealed the Forest of Dean’s energy efficiency when compared with other areas in England and Wales.
The data examined the average Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings and then ranked in an overall table. The Forest of Dean found itself 27 on the list with an average rating of 65.15 and an EPC rating of D.
The study was conducted by the Finnish electricity comparison site Sähkösopimukset and analysed data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities on energy efficiency certificates issued across the UK during July 2024. Researchers ranked each local authority by their homes’ average Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) scores out of 100.
Some experts say this potentially reveals areas in the country where people will pay a premium to keep their homes warm during the colder months as the energy price cap increases. Teemu Salminen, CEO of Sähkösopimukset, said: “The study's findings highlight significant variations in energy efficiency across different areas, revealing that rural areas tend to have lower energy efficiency ratings compared to more urbanised regions. This difference likely stems from older housing stock and less access to modern infrastructure in rural locations.”
“To help bridge this gap, it would be beneficial to prioritise investments in upgrading rural homes with energy-efficient technologies, such as improved insulation and modern heating systems. Such efforts could significantly raise energy efficiency standards, saving money on bills both in the short and long-term, helping with the well-being of residents in lower-efficiency homes.”
Elsewhere in Gloucestershire, the Cotswolds ranked eighth on the list. The 187 homes surveyed during July 2024 received an average EPC rating of 62.97 out of 100. Further into the South West, North Devon is seventh, with the 238 homes surveyed throughout July 2024 receiving an average EPC rating of 62.71 out of 100.
Topping the list is the Isle of Anglesey, Wales, with an average EPC score of 55.64 out of 100, equating to a D-rated EPC certificate and just 0.65 points above an E-rating.