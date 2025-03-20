THE Forest of Dean’s Revill Mowers is inviting all members of the public to join them for an open day on Saturday, March 29 between 8am and 3pm.
The highly experienced Coleford-based business wants to showcase its range of robotic mowers, allowing attendees to explore its available models from world leading brands.
Its friendly, knowledgeable team will be at hand all day to show you how easy the mowers are to use, how the digital technology works, provide advice and guidance, explain the benefits of a robotic mower, and just have a general chat with some free refreshments.
Owner of the business, Russell Revill, explained there are numerous benefits of a robotic mower, including its financial value, low maintenance, how quiet they are, and how they can save you so much time and effort.
Russell said: “I’ve been dealing with robotic mowers now for 30 years and in the last five years, robotic sales have dramatically increased with people choosing a robot mower over a ride-on mower. The prices have decreased, now starting from only £949 (500m² area), and the technology has greatly improved making them suitable for nearly all gardens.”
“The technology allows you to schedule the mower to come out at any time, day or night, even in the rain or away on holiday! It will maintain the lawn to a high standard with its regular cutting, improving the thickness and quality of your lawn in no time”
These robotic mowers have a variety of advantages over the petrol mower. They have low running costs and low-maintenance costs. However, the advantages go much further than that.
Russell added: “Everyone can understand the technology. I have a customer in their 90s and she can control the mower from her smart phone. Her daughter also has control on her phone, so she can keep an eye on everything - and so can we if support is needed. The app is very, very easy to use.”
As control of the mowers is digital, the mowers can largely benefit anyone who may have mobility issues and people who have very busy schedules. Furthermore, the mowers’ intelligence is extremely sophisticated, so there’s no need to worry about it cutting somewhere you don’t want to cut.
With the robotic mower’s intelligence, the machines have plenty of safety features including object avoidance collision sensors. Russell explained: “Depending on the model, they may also have a camera. In fact, models with cameras are so sophisticated that they will avoid unexpected objects left on the lawn and cut all around them.”
Luckily for prospective customers, there is a chance to see these in action during the open day on the grass areas by Revill Mowers.
The dedicated, community-supportive team will be pleased to see you and answer any questions you may have at Unit 11, Tufthorn Industrial Estate, Coleford, GL16 8PJ.
More information can be found on their website, or you can call 01594 810746, or email [email protected]