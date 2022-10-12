Forest police up engagement with rural communities
OFFICERS in the Forest were the first to test out a new support vehicle for rural communities as part of action to make police more “visible on the streets” of Gloucestershire.
The constabulary’s new Street Engagement Vehicle (SEV) is the latest way in which PCSOs are sharing crime prevention advice with communities in more remote, rural areas of the county.
Each policing area will have access to the SEV for a two-month period to visit towns and villages across their patch.
The aim is give residents a chance to speak to officers and find out information about crime prevention and available support.
PCSOs Janine Diamond and Tracy Garcia-Cote, from the Forest Neighbourhood Policing Team, were the first to take the SEV on the road last week.
Inspector Nick Cook said: “This is a fantastic way in which we can increase contact with the public and help to meet their needs.
“The beauty of SEV is that, as the name suggests, we will be able to get into residential streets and businesses too.
“Our other two vehicles - NEV (Neighbourhood Engagement Vehicle) and CEV (Community Engagement Vehicle) - are larger units that tend to visit towns and villages for a whole day to engage with communities.
“SEV is more mobile so we will be able to travel to more than one location in a day.”
Nick Evans, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “As we strengthen the Constabulary with more officers and staff, we want those new officers to be visible on the streets of Gloucestershire.
“That’s why I’m thrilled to see the new Street Engagement Vehicle joining the fleet, so that Officers can get into the many smaller, more remote villages and communities where our larger vehicles can struggle.
“This is another way we’re delivering on our priority to create safer communities, by making it easier for our officers to be more approachable, particularly in rural areas.
“I’m very much looking forward to jumping on board myself in the coming weeks and joining the teams as they stop in communities around the county.”
