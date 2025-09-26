SEVEN Forest pubs have made it into the latest edition of the beer lovers’ bible.
The magnificent seven are among 4,000 pubs across the UK listed in the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) 2026 Good Beer Guide.
They are: The Red Hart, Blaisdon, The Dog House Micro Pub, Coleford, The Hearts of Oak, Drybrook, The Dog and Muffler, Joyford, The Forge Hammer, Lydbrook, The Fountain Inn, Parkend and The White Horse, Soudley.
Members of the Forest of Dean branch of CAMRA have spent the last year evaluating pubs in the area for beer quality, range of ales on offer and their general ambience.
Limited to a strict allocation of just seven pubs for inclusion in the Good Beer Guide, selecting the chosen few is never an easy task, especially as there are at least 15 pubs in the Forest that are all strong contenders and worthy of entry, said branch chairman Chris Laming.
He added: “We are truly blessed with some amazing pubs selling superb beer in the Forest of Dean and, quite frankly, choosing just seven for our fixed allocation in the guide means that there will be winners and losers.
“We hope we've selected pubs that between them offer a wide and varied choice of real ales to enjoy throughout the year, from dark warming stouts to hoppy golden ales.”
Mike and Suzanne Harvey who run the White Horse at Soudley were thrilled to be featured in the Good Beer Guide after missing out last year.
Mike said: “We were really upset that we weren't in the 2025 edition, and so pleased to get the recognition from CAMRA that we've maintained our beer quality and introduced a range of guest beers to be recognised again.
“It means a lot.”
The Good Beer Guide is now in its 53rd edition.
