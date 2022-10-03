Forest Ranger Gerry inspires reconnection with nature with debut book ‘Wildlife Whispers’
AN “all-round wildlife enthusiast” from the Forest is inspiring others to experience “the healing power of nature” as he has with the publication of his debut book.
Gerry O’Brian, an experienced conservation consultant and Forest Ranger who works at Forest Holidays in Christchurch, has just released ‘Wildlife Whispers’, an account of the travel adventures and wildlife encounters which fuelled his journey towards becoming an environmental advocate.
The book follows Gerry on a series of worldwide travel exploits, travelling from the green fields of rural Ireland, to the tropical forests of Borneo and Bali, across the diverse landscapes of Australia “and so much more”.
Packed with animal facts and unique hand-drawn sketches of some “fascinating” animals and “unforgettable” moments from his journey, the book is described as “an invitation to understand and appreciate our fellow inhabitants on planet Earth.”
Originally from County Kilkenny in Southern Ireland, Gerry has lived in the Forest of Dean for eight years as the resident Forest Ranger at Forest Holidays.
There he is well known for delivering engaging outdoor activities for visitors of all ages, including sessions dubbed Forest Survival, Mini-forest Rangers, Nocturnal Adventure and Wildlife Wonders.
In ‘Wildlife Whispers’, Gerry encourages readers to learn how we can all help to protect and preserve our natural environment, and invites others to appreciate the “beauty and wonder” to be found in the outdoors.
As a committed eco-therapist, certified forest bathing guide and “passionate advocate for mindfulness”, he also explores how nature can serve as “a balm for the body and soul”, and seeks to inspire others to “get back out there” and reconnect with wildlife and adventure.
The book tells of his encounters with various animals from across the globe, including whale sharks, orca, proboscis monkeys, tasmanian devils, wombats and crocodiles.
Gerry is holding a celebration event at The Art of Coffee in Market Place, Coleford, this Thursday (October 6) between 7 and 9pm.
Copies of his book will be on sale at the event and Gerry will be on hand for signings and a chat.
The book was launched in September and is available to purchase on Amazon.
