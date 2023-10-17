BUSINESSES are being invited to tender for leisure and tourism services at some popular Forest sites.
Forestry England is advertising three business opportunities at local sites and is encouraging interested parties to get in touch.
The first is the chance to operate the cafe at Symonds Yat Rock on an eight-year lease.
Forestry England says the full value of the lease opportunity would be in the region of £2.4 million.
The lease will start on January 9 next year, and the deadline for tender submissions is midday on November 5.
The second is to invest in and operate Bracelands Farmhouse in Staunton.
A Facebook post explained: “This property was a former outdoor adventure centre and we are now looking for businesses with the ideas, experience and know-how to invest in and operate the site.”
Suppliers must express their interest by submitting documentation by October 31.
The third opportunity is to run water sports activities at Mallards Pike Lake.
A description of the opportunity says: “The lake currently hosts educational providers, private/exclusive use operators as well as other permitted permit holders, often on the lake at the same time, adhering to the max capacity of 30 people/boards per sessions. Forestry England manages these bookings through a permissions system.
"Forestry England are looking for an operator to improve the water sports provision at the lake by offering pay and play options for SUP, Canoeing and Kayaking – based around peak times at weekends and through the school holidays.”
Details of how to express interest can be found at www.forestryengland.uk/article/latest-business-opportunities.