Forestry England have secured the purchase of land at Hoarthorns Farm, next to existing woodland at Ninewells, between Berry Hill and Edge End, near Coleford in the most significant extension of The Forest of Dean in over 200-years.
The new 88-hectare woodland will be an important part of the work that Forestry England is doing to expand the nation’s forests, funded by the Government’s Nature for Climate Fund as part of plans to plant at least 2,000 hectares of new woodland by 2026.
Kevin Stannard, deputy surveyor for the Forest of Dean said, “This is a historic moment for the Forest of Dean, as the purchase of Hoarthorns Farm is the largest single expansion of the publicly owned and accessible woodlands here since the Crown purchased the High Meadow Estate in 1817.
“Our team has started the work of designing the new woodland so that we can make the most of this rare opportunity to strengthen the Dean as a stronghold for nature, whilst respecting our treasured landscape and cultural heritage. The farm lies just outside of the statutory forest boundary laid out in 1833 yet will be a natural extension of the ancient forest.”
Once planted, the new woodland will have open access for local people to explore and enjoy and support health and wellbeing. However, for the time being the farm remains a working farm, and access is limited to the public rights of way.
It will be a valuable place for wildlife and will provide green corridors to allow movement across the landscape.
It will have wider environmental benefits, including absorbing carbon and improving soil health and air quality. In time, the new woodland will provide sustainable timber, contributing to the rural economy.
Forestry England will consult with local people on the design of the woodland, inviting views and ideas.