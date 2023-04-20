THE Coleford factory which produces some of the country’s favourite soft drinks welcomed British heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua for a special tour on Wednesday (April 19).
Owners Suntory Beverage and Food GB&I (SBF GB&I) sponsors AJ through its Lucozade Sport brand and the visit gave him a first-hand experience of the production process of Lucozade Sport Fruit Punch, which he worked with the team to co-create back in 2019.
AJ joined the SBF GB&I team for a question and answer session where he discussed the highs and lows of his journey as a heavyweight boxer and reflected on his long-standing partnership with the brand and business.
He said: “Seeing my face on the side of the legendary Lucozade Sport bottle never gets old.
“Stepping out of the ring and up to the production line has given me the chance to see all the hard work that goes into making my Fruit Punch drink and I hope it keeps encouraging people to stay active and chase their fitness goals – no matter how big or small, for years to come.”
Matt Riches, Head of Partnerships at SBF GB&I, said: “We loved welcoming AJ to our factory to show him where the magic happens.
“We’ve been alongside AJ on his journey to transform British boxing over the past few years and continue to share his passion for inspiring the nation to get active.”