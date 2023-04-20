+ 2

Anthony Joshua is pictured at Lucozade’s factory in Coleford to check in on the production of his Lucozade Sport Fruit Punch drink. Fresh off the back of a victory over Jermaine Franklin earlier this month, the former heavyweight champ known for his quality inside the ring was more focused on quality control as he watched his own face being printed onto the nation’s favourite sports drink. When the gold medallist steps onto the production line, you know it’s on.