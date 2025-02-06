IT will be full steam ahead at Bridges Community Centre when Monmouth Rotary’s 13th Annual Model Railway Show pulls in on Sunday, February 16, from 10am to 4pm.
Fifteen lifelike layouts will be on show together with 13 trade and demonstration stands.
Proceeds from the entry fees (£6 adult, £5 children & OAPs and £14 family), boosted by a major donation in memory of Ron Gough who loved and sponsored this event but sadly passed away last September, will be shared between Bridges and local Rotary charities.
As usual expert advice and refreshments will be on hand to complete the visit.