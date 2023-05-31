AN ever-popular Wye Valley village carnival is returning this month with a vibrant fancy dress parade and a range of attractions for the whole family.
“A special day” in the village’s calendar, the St Briavels Carnival is back on Saturday, June 10, with families from across the Forest and Wye Valley being invited to join the festivities.
Proceedings will start around 1.30pm on the day, when floats and fancy dress competitors are invited to assemble at ‘the Tump’, alongside the Castle.
Judging starts promptly at 1.40pm, before the procession makes its way through the village to assemble on the Playing Fields.
A licensed bar will then be open in the Pavilion and tea and cakes will also be available from the Pavilion kitchen. There will be other refreshments around the field including a Hog Roast, Thai food, Cocktails and Pimms and Ice Cream.
There will be plenty to see and do including performances by Drybrook Band, Zumba Display and St Briavels School Choir.
Children’s entertainment includes inflatables, trampolines, children’s rides, races and a ‘beat the Goalie’ game.
For the adults, there will be craft stalls to browse and a chance to join in the games with a coconut shy and skittles.
The organisers said: “This is a special day in our village’s calendar and every effort is made to make it an enjoyable one.”
Last year’s event, which was the first since 2019 because of the pandemic, saw £3,292 raised by attendees, sponsors and from a raffle for the upkeep and improvements of the village’s playing fields.
Entry to the carnival costs £1.00 per adult and 50p for children and concessions.