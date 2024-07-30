A FUNDRAISING funday is heading to Drybrook Rugby Club in August to help a family whose three-year-old daughter, Hallie Morgan, was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this year.
The event, organised by Hallie’s Superheroes will be at Drybrook Rugby Club Saturday, August 10 from 12pm and is set to have stalls, dance performances, traditional fair games and live music.
Heidi Parry of Hallie’s Superheroes said: “We are holding a huge raffle with 50+ prizes including a Haven holiday, tickets to BMW PGA golfing day and New Year’s Day race tickets at Cheltenham. We are selling the tickets prior to the event and on the day available from Skoops cards, Crazy Daisy Balloons or by simply emailing us.”
The funday follows a sponsored walk which took place April 8 this year, where around 100 people gathered at Forestry England’s Beechenhurst site to support the cause, many dressed as superheroes.
Originally, a group of friends set up a GoFundMe page to help support Hallie and her parents Nina Sheppard and Colin Morgan. The target in March was £750, but after the dedication of those involved and support from the community, the pot now stands at £17,883.
Hallie’s Superheroes asks if anyone wishes to get involved and support them, to visit the Facebook page or contact [email protected].