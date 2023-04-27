A TENNIS club will use an automatic booking system to ensure its new floodlights are only lit when its courts are in use.
Heritage experts expressed concern about the light impact on the historic Monnow Bridge some 250 yards away, but county planners gave the go-ahead for the LED lights after hearing they would only be on when the three courts were being used.
The club sits next to the bowling green in the town’s Chippenham park and playing fields, adjacent to the main A40.
Players are currently unable to host evening league matches, which can last up to three hours, during the winter due to the lack of floodlighting at the hard surface courts.
The park is also within the Monmouth conservation area and Welsh heritage body Cadw were concerned at the impact of light pollution on nearby historic buildings, including Monnow Bridge, the town’s medieval fortified gate, and the remains of the medieval town defences.
The town council was also worried about the impact on wildlife but otherwise supported the application.
As well as being controlled by a smart booking system, the floodlights will be tilted to ensure light is aimed at the courts with “any possible glare beyond the site” minimised, including on the A40.
The smart booking system will mean lights will be timed to come on and switch off in line with bookings and will not be in use unless the court is booked.
A condition of the permission restricts use of the floodlights to the hours of dusk until 10pm between September 1 and April 30.
The club also had to provide bat and light surveys as part of the application.