MONMOUTH Male Voice Choir will be joined by the London Welsh RFC Choir at a gala concert next month to celebrate Monmouth Rugby Club’s 150th anniversary.
The local choir (pictured right) warmed up last November by singing to the crowd before the Wales v Georgia match at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.
And following Monmouth RFC’s recent anniversary dinner, the sports club are delighted MMC will be joined by the renowned London Welsh choir on Friday, February 24, at St Mary’s Church.
It’s set to be a great curtain raiser to the Wales v England Six Nations match in Cardiff the following day. And the concert will also remember club patron Eddie Butler by raising money for Prostate Cymru, which he did so much to fundraise for.
Monmouth RFC spokesperson Gareth Roberts said: “It promises to be a night to remember for all, as around 80 choristers will belt out some traditional favourites as well as some new material.
“The gala concert which is being organised to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of Monmouth RFC, will donate all profits to Prostate Cymru, the Welsh Cancer charity that was supported by Rugby Club Patron, Eddie Butler, who sadly passed away on a fundraising trip for them in September.
“With close family links to London Welsh RFC, it promises to be an exciting and emotional evening.”
Tickets are £10 and are available from Monmouth Rugby Club and local stores such as Handyman House, MonTeas, Stephens bookshop and Oxford Coffee.