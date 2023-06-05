FARMING students at Hartpury University and College are now able to learn how to use full-scale machinery from the comfort of the classroom using innovative virtual reality simulators.
The institution recently launched its brand new, state-of-the-art Digital Studio, which is says will set a new standard for ‘agri-tech’ in Gloucestershire and beyond.
The studio will enable students to safely participate in agricultural tasks and experiences using virtual and augmented realities.
The aim of the simulations is to see how farmers can increase yields via sustainable methods, in order to protect the environment while still meeting the demand of feeding a growing population.
Hartpury says the facility has been designed to “inspire the next generation of farmers”, and supports decarbonisation and sustainability in the industry.
The studio opened with a launch event which included demonstrations and a chance for 40 invited guests to have a go on the equipment.
Claire Whitworth, Deputy Principal of Hartpury College said: “Development and advancement of digital skills and competencies is increasingly important for those operating in the agriculture industry to support and optimise efficiencies and margins.
"We’re delighted to be awarded funding through the countywide collaborative Strategic Development Fund to support our new Digital Studio.
"This will provide students with a fantastic opportunity in support of digital skills development for safe and efficient operation of agricultural machinery.”